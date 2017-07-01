Addap's is an online environment of multiple tabs. Each tab is an infinitely scrollable Board in which you can place as many windows as you like. Each window functions as an independent browsing session that you can move, resize, pin and more.

While navigating with your selected favourite web search engine, or through Addap’s Quick-Link shortcuts, you can fill the Board with various windows web sessions such as Websites, Apps, Media Players (Movies, TVs, Radio), Photos, Files and more, all active and visible simultaneously.

Once you completed your Board creation you can save it to your library in order to use it again. In one click you will find your Board with all windows in the exact state and position as when you saved it.

You can even open multiple Boards at the same time. You can switch from one Board to another thanks to the Tabulation under the Addap’s Top Bar.

And much more, you can also share a Board with your friends or make it public to the Addap’s community.

Composing your online environment with Addap’s is creative and fun. Addap’s helps you to structure and improve your web browsing habits. With Addap’s you gain time and efficiency.